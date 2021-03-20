FAIRBANK — Brian and Teresa (Porter) Corcoran of Fairbank are celebrating their golden wedding anniversary. The two wed April 17, 1971 at Sacred Heart Church in Waterloo. Following nuptials, a reception was held at Knights of Columbus in Oelwein.
Brian and Teresa were blessed with four children and 12 grandchildren: Chris (Jessica) of Waverly and their three children (Avery, Riley, & Chase); Elizabeth (Jason) Kaplan of Belle Plaine and their four children (Jacob, Gabe, Madeline and Annalise); Amanda (Shane) Vonnahme of Ankeny and their three children (Jack, Sara and Ryan); and Emily (Seth) Vander Tuig of Cedar Rapids and their two children (Teresa and Harrison).
Brain retired as a police officer and Teresa retired from work as a hospital nurse and long-term care facility. The couple enjoys time spent with friends and family at their cabin and warm travel destinations. Their children are grateful for their love and enduring commitment to marriage. They are celebrating their anniversary with a SURPRISE card shower. Please send cards in care of Elizabeth Kaplan to 704 10th Street, Belle Plaine, Iowa 52208 by April 10..