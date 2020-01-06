The Gilbertson Nature Center at Elgin invites area family and friends that enjoy the outdoors in winter to a team event on Saturday, Feb. 15. For those who think they have what it takes, “Survive a Winter Day in Northeast Iowa” will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for teams of 4 to 6 persons.
Each team must come with proper clothing and minimal equipment. Bring along energy food, snacks and lunch.
Pre-registration by Jan. 31 is required. The designated team leader will receive more information to share with his/her group.
Teams are to check in at the Gilbertson Nature Center between 8:30 and 9:10 a.m. Feb. 15, and will return between 3:50 and 4 p.m.
To pre-register call: 563-426-5740 or e-mail: gncfccb@alpinecom.net.