SUV rear-ends liquid manure spreader near Lamont

An Arlington man escaped injury Monday evening when his SUV collided with a liquid manure spreader just north of Lamont.

Dustin Boardman, 27, of Arlington, was driving north on Highway 187 at approximately 7 p.m. Monday, in his 2016 Ford Escape when he rear-ended the northbound liquid manure spreader driven by Michael Devlin, 37, of Winthrop, near the 20th Street intersection. Damage to the 2012 James Way 7400 spreader was estimated at $10,000 and the 2016 Ford Escape was considered a total loss.

The Fayette County Sherriff’s Office was assisted by Lamont Fire, Lamont First Responders, and Strawberry Point Ambulance Service. No injuries were sustained and this accident remains under investigation.

