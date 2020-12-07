Retired meteorologist Terry Swails and Carolyn Wettstone monitored the August 10 derecho from their home in Maine. They watched live streams from TV stations, viewed multiple radars and kept in touch with updating warnings as the devastating storm made its way through their former homes in Marion and Vinton.
“The first thing that I noticed in the aftermath of the derecho was the extreme damage in the Cedar Rapids area,” Swails said. “The house I just just sold had a lot of damage and almost all the trees around it were destroyed. I did not at the time realize it would be the costliest thunderstorm in United States history,”
Swails operates a website, Tswails.com, to monitor and forecast weather in the Midwest. Along with his wife Wettstone, the two kept track of the storm and realized the brunt of the storm would hit eastern Iowa. By the time the storm passed through Iowa and other states, an estimated 7.5 billion dollars of damage was left in its wake. Swails knew this moment in Iowa history had to be documented, which eventually led to writing “Derecho 911: Iowa’s Inland Hurricane.”
“Thanks to social media and the internet, we were doing interviews on Zoom,” Swails said. “Carolyn is a journalist and anchor. Between the two of us, we just continued to tag team and talk to people as much as we could.”
Wettstone noted they decided to stay in Portland, ME due to the virus, but she still had contacts and classmates from growing up in Vinton to reach out to.
“There were so many farms and homes south of Vinton that were damaged, and I used my contacts to find some incredible stories,” Wettstone said. “It was a great tool to have for writing the book and cool to have that help.”
The challenge Swails took on was to write an “intensively researched” book out in time for Christmas. Swails noted he did not want their book to be just “a bunch of pictures thrown into a book”, but rather scientifically and historically approached.
“I wanted to explain how derechos develop and why they're the most difficult storm to predict of all severe weather events,” Swails said. “The term ‘derecho’ was even coined by an Iowan. I wanted to focus on the impacts to Iowa's agriculture and the power grid as well.”
One chapter in the book focuses on how this single storm has led to forecasters ultimately deciding to change warning systems and how they will disseminate warnings for such a high category of weather such as a derecho. While these storms are extremely rare, a new level of warning for them will differentiate from lesser thunderstorms and notify people to seek shelter immediately.
“We hope this book can be a go-to resource for an historic event in Iowa weather history,” Wettstone said. “We went through a lot of research and work over the last several months to make this book very comprehensive, accurate and factual.”
After 44 years as a meteorologist and a resident of the Cedar Rapids area, Swails felt there was “no one better” to help tell the story of the derecho and took this “meaningful experience” to heart.
“We found this book could be a keepsake for generations to hand down,” Swails said. “This derecho was such an impactful event for the state of Iowa. This will be the number one natural disaster in the state.”
For more information on Derecho 911: Iowa’s Inland Hurricane, check out Tswails.com.