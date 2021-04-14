Aza Swayzer’s basketball career at Vinton-Shellsburg is over, but she wrote the first line in her next chapter on Wednesday as she signed with Iowa Lakes Community College basketball.
“I’m really excited about my future ahead at Iowa Lakes and getting to play for two more years,” Swayzer said. “I really enjoyed learning about the program, meeting the coach and getting to practice with the girls.”
Swayzer was first recruited by Iowa Lakes out of Estherville this fall and enjoyed visiting the campus as she prepared for her senior year at VS. The decision to pursue college basketball came after she tore her ACL in her junior season and wanting to “gain back” the time she’d missed being out with injuries. She will be studying to become a Physical Therapist and plans to transfer to the University of Northern Iowa after two years at Iowa Lakes.
“The coach sees me where I’m at now as someone who can play anywhere on the court as a guard or a post,” Swayzer said. “They want me to improve my overall skills and get stronger as I recover.”
The senior started in 14 of 15 games played this season before an injury in the final weeks of the regular season prematurely ended her high school career. She averaged 3.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg and 1.1 steals a game. The Vikettes this season finished 18-5 and were named WaMaC West Co-Champs.
“She’s got great size, is a lefty and can play inside and out,” VS coach Rich Haisman said. “Now that Aza is healthy, I think next season is a great opportunity to be successful. She’s had bad luck with injuries these last two seasons, but I’m looking forward to seeing good things from her at Iowa Lakes. They are being rewarded with a really outstanding player.”
While her playing career was interrupted by injuries, Swayzer spoke highly of her years in the program and playing with her teammates as the Vikettes saw drastic improvements over the last two years.
“I really got to build my skills over my four years with the program,” Swayzer said. “I’ve met a lot of great people and loved playing with my teammates one last year. It’s an experience I’ll never forget.”
Swayzer is the daughter of Lisa Stein of Vinton. Outside of basketball, Swayzer has been involved in soccer, track, FFA, National Honor Society and Student Senate.