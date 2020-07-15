Sweet Corn and Rice Casserole

Servings: 12

Ingredients:

2 T Butter

1 Green Bell Pepper - Chopped

1 Onion - Chopped

1 Can Mexicorn-drained

2 Cups Fresh Sweet Corn

1 Can Creamed Corn

1 Can Diced Tomatoes with Green Chilies

8 oz Mexican Velveeta - Cubed

6 Cups Rice - Cooked

Salt and Pepper to Taste

1/2 Cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Instructions:

Melt butter in pan and sauté peppers and onions 3-5 minutes. Add remaining ingredients except shredded cheese. Stir to heat throughout.

Place in a sprayed casserole dish and top with shredded cheese.

Bake at 350° for 30 minutes. If you wish to create a one-dish dinner you could add a pound of scrambled sausage to the ingredients or a spicy kielbasa cut into coins.

