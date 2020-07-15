Sweet Corn and Rice Casserole

Servings: 12
Ingredients:
2 T Butter
1 Green Bell Pepper - Chopped
1 Onion - Chopped
1 Can Mexicorn-drained
2 Cups Fresh Sweet Corn
1 Can Creamed Corn
1 Can Diced Tomatoes with Green Chilies
8 oz Mexican Velveeta - Cubed
6 Cups Rice - Cooked
Salt and Pepper to Taste
1/2 Cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese
Instructions:
Melt butter in pan and sauté peppers and onions 3-5 minutes. Add remaining ingredients except shredded cheese. Stir to heat throughout.
Place in a sprayed casserole dish and top with shredded cheese.
Bake at 350° for 30 minutes. If you wish to create a one-dish dinner you could add a pound of scrambled sausage to the ingredients or a spicy kielbasa cut into coins.