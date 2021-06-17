Urbana’s annual Sweet Corn Days may be taking a hiatus this year.
Traditionally the town’s annual celebration has been hosted by various businesses and community organizations including the American Legion, the Lions Club, and most recently the Urbana Visioning Committee.
The late August event was again to be hosted by the Visioning Committee but at the May 12 city council meeting, committee member Marcy Johnson announced the group would not be taking on the responsibility this year.
“Urbana Sweet Corn Days has been a community event for as long as I can remember,” Johnson said in a recent interview. “The Visioning Committee has been the primary host over the last several years. [We] have enjoyed planning and hosting … However, with the committee’s greatest efforts, we are unable to provide all the manpower to host such a large event without the help of community volunteers.”
Profits earned from past Sweet Corn Days events by the Visioning Committee had been pumped right back into the community, Johnson said, and that included the new Veterans Memorial Park project on the corner of W Wood Street and Ash Avenue.
The park is still a work-in-progress.
“The [Visioning] Committee has significantly struggled to attain the additional help from the community for us to safely continue the event,” Johnson continued. “[We] will look for other opportunities to fundraise and provide social events for the community throughout the year.”
In years past, Sweet Corn Days was traditionally a three-day, family-friendly event, kicking off on a Thursday in late August and featuring a variety of activities centered around the American Legion Hall on Wood Street.
Activities included an arm-wrestling contest, street dance, parade, tractor pull, waterball fight, tug-of-war contest, and of course the all-day sweet corn giveaway on Saturday featuring fresh, locally-picked corn.
The 1985 event was the first to feature a sweet corn eating contest, according to archived news reports.
But unless a new sponsor for the event can be found — and quickly — 2021 Sweet Corn Days will again be a thing of the past.
“[I] do not feel that any other organization will pick up and host Sweet Corn Days this year. If we can continue to grow our committee we will certainly keep it on the table. … Historically all of the non-profit groups within the community … have hosted Sweet Corn Days and they would split the profits. Due to the age of these groups and again limited support from the community, they decided against being the primary planners.”
In 2013, Dewey Ockenfels with The O-Zone approached the city council about organizing the annual event upon discovering there was no group planning to do so that year.
The organization of the event has hopped around between various entities since that time. It was canceled altogether last year due to the pandemic.
“The Visioning Committee has presented it to the city council that our group specifically will not be hosting,” Johnson said.
Urbana Mayor Mitch McDonough was unable to be reached for comment on whether the city is working to find another group to host Sweet Corn Days in 2021.