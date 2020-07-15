I had some of Kerns’ Sweet Corn™ last weekend for a birthday supper and I must say, it brought back all the wonderful memories of eating sweet corn-on-the-cob when I was a kid. I love corn-on-the-cob, and corn as a vegetable in general, however, I might get tired of it if my dad grew acres of it for a living and if I had it with supper every night. Just kidding Blake Kerns!
Even so, sweet corn is a “triple V” (a very versatile vegetable). It can be fried, grilled, baked, boiled, and sautéed. It can be made spicy, savory or sweet and can be made into a breakfast, lunch, supper or dessert dish.
I started surfing around the Internet for some interesting and not-too-complicated recipes using locally-grown fresh sweet corn and came up with some delicious ideas. Corn — it’s what’s for summer in Iowa.
Grilled Sweet Corn Salad
You will love the taste of the charred corn in this salad.
Cook time: 5 Min Prep time: 15 Min Serves: 4
Ingredients:
5 - 6 medium fresh, sweet corn on cob
1 small red onion, diced small
3 - 4 Tbsp green or red bell pepper, diced (this could be grilled as well, and then diced)
12 sweet grape tomatoes - halved
3 - 4 slice fried crisp bacon and crumbled or real bacon bits
1/4 c feta cheese crumbles or asiago
kosher salt and black pepper to taste
3 Tbsp each - olive oil and rice vinegar or your favorite
1/2 tsp dried basil or 1 tsp fresh, chopped
red pepper flakes to taste - optional
Directions:
1. Preheat the grill. Husk corn and rub each cob with a little olive oil until lightly coated, salt and place on grill. Continuing grilling just until some char marks appear and most of the starchiness is gone, about 5 - 6 minutes, turning frequently. Let corn cool, then use a mandolin or sharp knife to remove kernels from the cob.
2. Place pepper, onion, tomatoes in a bowl, then add the cooled corn.
3. In a small dish, mix the vinegar, salt, pepper, oil and basil. Pour over corn mixture and toss well to coat. Add more seasonings according to your taste. Chill for a few hours. Add bacon and feta cheese just before serving - toss and enjoy.