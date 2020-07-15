Sweet Corn Spoonbread

Prep Time: 10 mins
Total Time: 45 mins
Servings: 6 to 8
Ingredients:
• 1 (8.5-ounce) package JIFFY Corn Muffin Mix
• 1 (14.75-ounce) can cream-style corn
• 2 cups sweet corn cut from the cob (about 3 ears)
• 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted
• 1 cup sour cream
• 3 eggs
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 375° and lightly grease a 2-quart casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl, combine the ingredients and mix well. Pour the mixture into the casserole dish. Bake 35 to 40 minutes, or until the spoon bread is golden brown and set. Spoon portions into bowls. Drizzle with honey if you like or a little syrup.