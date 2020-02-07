During my 37½ years of life with the late man of the house, there were many foods that were never cooked for him. He was indeed spoiled when it came to food preferences – the meat came from a steer or hog, never feathered or finned, and skip the side dishes, just bring peanut butter and bread to the table. He did eat fruit, his only relationship with healthy food, and just about any pie or cake!
Needless to say, he cooked a lot of his own hamburgers, while I tried to introduce other foods to our daughters. One thing the girls and I enjoyed as a side dish was souper rice. It was simply a can of cream of chicken soup mixed with a can of water or milk. Bring that to a boil and add 2 cups of minute rice, stir to combine, remove from the heat and put a lid on it for about 10-15 minutes. It was easy, quick and filling, along with being a nice change from potatoes or mac ‘n cheese.
The man of the house would not look at souper rice, much less taste it. He claimed the only way to eat rice was with cinnamon and sugar and maybe a few raisins, the way his mother made it. But in the nearly four decades of our life together, while I offered to make it for him, he never asked for it.
My favorite childhood rice memories were eating wild rice that my great grandmother made from her Chippewa heritage. It was salty and spicy and slightly crunchy. She served it in small bowls. My grandpa (her son) and I would sit in her breakfast nook in Cold Spring, Minn., and enjoy the rice with fresh bread that she baked in her old-fashioned wood cook stove. He would share the heel of the bread with me, which was a special treat, and let me dunk it in his sugary coffee. Those were some of the best memories, when life was simple.
The first recipe today is really easy, tasty and comes together quickly. It can be doubled to serve a larger group or is great as is for 1-6 people. Leftovers can be frozen in individual servings of freezer bags. The orange juice gives a nice citrus tangy-ness to the chicken and rice.
Sunshine Chicken
TOTAL TIME: Prep: 15 min. Cook: 20 min. YIELD: 6 servings.
Ingredients:
2 to 3 tsps curry powder
1-1/4 tsps salt, divided
1/4 tsp pepper
6 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (5 ounces each)
1-1/2 c orange juice
1 c uncooked long grain rice
3/4 c water
1 Tbsp brown sugar
1 tsp ground mustard
Chopped fresh parsley
Directions:
1. Combine curry powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt and the pepper; rub over both sides of chicken. In a skillet, combine orange juice, rice, water, brown sugar, mustard and remaining salt. Add chicken pieces; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until chicken juices run clear, 20-25 minutes.
2. Remove from the heat and let stand, covered, until all liquid has absorbed, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley.