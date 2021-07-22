AMES, Iowa – Swine producers and anyone involved with swine building maintenance can attend an upcoming workshop on building maintenance and repair.
Four workshops will be provided across the state, beginning Aug. 17 in Plymouth County. Each workshop is the same and all are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The workshops will discuss concrete pit maintenance and construction, truss management, roof and moisture management and other repair and maintenance issues that can help protect the building and extend its life.
Participants also will learn about unique ways to allow clean air into the attic space and minimize pit-ventilated gases from entering the attic during periods of minimum ventilation during winter months, helping to reduce roof corrosion. Ways to maintain concrete slats including their repair, to help enhance their usable life, will also be discussed.
“This workshop was in high demand last year but had to be postponed due to COVID, said Kapil Arora, field agricultural engineer with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “These are the topics we felt people need to plan for because these are high-dollar ticket items and can be very expensive to fix.”
The workshops are geared toward livestock producers, livestock building owners and contractors, facility managers, maintenance crew members, engineers, designers and others interested in swine building maintenance.
The workshops are being offered in collaboration with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and are sponsored by the Iowa Pork Producers Association, Hog Slat, Pinnacle, AgVice, Premier Ag Systems, FarmTek, Ag Property Solutions, Manure Magic, Hills Bank, and Washington State Bank.
Dates and Locations:
Aug. 17. ISU Extension and Outreach Plymouth County office. 251 12th St. SE, LeMars. Register at 712-546-7835.
Aug. 18. Ed Prince Building at Hamilton County Fairgrounds. 1200 Bluff St., Webster City. Register at 515-832-9597.
Aug. 19. Borlaug Learning Center Northeast Research Farm. 3327 290th St., Nashua. Register at 641-228-1453.
Aug. 20. ISU Extension and Outreach Washington County. 2223 250th St., Washington. Register at 319-653-4811.
For more information, Arora can be reached at 515-462-1001 or by email at pbtiger@iastate.edu