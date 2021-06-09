Taco Pasta Salad

Serves: 8
Ingredients:
16 oz radiator or spiral pasta
1 lb. ground beef
3 tbl taco seasoning
¾ c water
1 c sharp cheddar cut in very small cubes
1 c halved grape tomatoes
½ c chopped scallions
1 can (15 oz) black beans drained and rinsed
1 small head romaine lettuce chopped (about 6 cups)
1¹/³ c ranch dressing
2 tbl adobo sauce
½ c sour cream
¼ c salsa or salsa style tomatoes
Directions:
1. Cook pasta la dente according to box instructions. Drain well and cool. Stir while it cools so it does not stick together.
2. In a large skillet over medium heat brown ground beef. Drain any excess fat. Turn heat to low and add taco seasoning and water. Simmer for 7-10 minutes.
3. In a small bowl whisk together ranch dressing, adobo sauce, sour cream and salsa.
4. Place cooled pasta in large bowl. Add mixed dressing, cheddar, tomatoes, scallions, black beans, romaine and seasoned beef. Stir gently to coat and serve.