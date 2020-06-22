Traditional prom from Vinton-Shellsburg was cancelled due to state and county guidelines regarding COVID-19, but that did not stop Crystal Coder and members of the Prom Committee from creating a memorable evening for upperclassmen on Friday, June 19. Students put on their tuxes and dresses and hit the streets for a Quarantined Twenties drive through prom with stops for food, dessert, prizes and photo ops. 

Tags