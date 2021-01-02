As we finally close out 2020, let’s look forward to a bright and prosperous 2021. 2020 was the year of so many important cancelations, disruptions and heartaches. If there is any tolerable news about it, it’s that we all struggled through the year together. Each and every one of us was affected by the “Pandemic of the Century.” And we’re not through yet. But a new year awaits us, so let’s decide right here and now that 2021 will be a year of victory, healing and yes, even miracles. Do you still believe in miracles? And speaking of miracles, here are a few “resolutions” we all can make for the year:
- Sing in the shower. Sing in the car. Sing to the radio. Never let a day go by without singing.
- Think of better excuses when I don’t want to do something.
- I’ll wait 24 hours before I say something stupid or that I’ll regret. Ok, maybe 48 hours.
- Wave more at people I don’t know.
- Trust my “gut” more.
- Give one compliment a day to someone.
- Treat others the way you would like to be treated.
- Tell those special people in your life that you love them.
- Keep things in your life as simple as possible.
- Strive every day to be a positive and enthusiastic person.
- Buy someone’s lunch every now and then.
- Have a “game-day” with friends and family once a month or so.
- Never tell the same story at every get-together. This one will be hard!!
- Stop procrastinating. This one I’ll start next week, I think. Maybe the week after.
- I’m gonna be even more awesome than I was last year.
- Forgive. Life is so much simpler when not holding grudges. And remember to forgive yourself too.
- Say those magic words, “please, thank-you, excuse me, are you ok, I’m sorry, and let me buy lunch.”
- Remember birthdays and send a card or call.
- Stop blaming others when things don’t turn out.
- Take full responsibility for you own life.
- Stop thinking and expecting life to be fair. It isn’t.
- Give compliments generously and mean them.
- Visit your parents.
- Understand that making resolutions are like having babies. Fun to make but hard to maintain!!
Well, here’s a few of my resolutions. Let me know one or two you have at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640.