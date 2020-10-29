August 10 was a notably busy Monday for Jaimie Kahle at Tara Hills Country Club just outside of Van Horne. In fact, it was a full house at about noon. Suddenly, a member of the Van Horne Fire Department stopped in to warn guests and staff about a storm system coming into the area.
“About 10 minutes before, I was actually out picking up balls on the range,” Kahle said. “It was quite interesting when I got the call to come back inside. Most of the guys left, but the rest of us went into the basement.”
When the derecho wind storm hit, water began to leak into the basement. Kahle could hear the devastating winds and was certain the banquet hall was gone. A truck waiting outside for its owner was totalled, while a couple of golf carts were tossed around like toys. Around 70 trees on the property were downed, the siding on the clubhouse was ripped off and lights were damaged. Water leaked into the banquet room and loft to make matters worse.
But everyone was safe. Kahle called her daughter upon exiting the basement to make sure she was alright. She also wanted to be sure all the golfers who had left earlier had made it home safely before the derecho swept in.
It would be about a week before any work on restoring the golf course would begin. Kahle knew members would be busy with their own houses and farms first. 60 members of the country club volunteered their time, bringing their tractors and equipment to remove the tree debris for burning. A week and half later, the clubhouse got power back and the course was able to open up to golfers once again.
“We still find stuff on our course, like siding or scraps from neighboring sheds,” Kahle said. “It took a while to really get things going, but we have a lot of diehard golfers. Once they got their houses going, they would bring friends and family to come out for a little break. We have a pretty nice community that pitches in for each other.”
Temporary repairs were made to the siding and roof. Tara Hills is insured and plans are underway to restore the clubhouse, banquet hall and loft. Kahle stated she feels fortunate for the financial stability and the help of the community. The country club will be closed for the season next week after battling through COVID-19 and the derecho.