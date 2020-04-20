VINTON - With budget numbers set for the 2020-2021 school year, members of the Vinton Shellsburg school district received a report for staffing needs for the coming school year.
"The administrative team has continued working on the staff plan for 2020-2021," Mary Jo Hainstock, VS district superintendent, told the board. At the March budget workshop, "we provided very preliminary information on staffing. The statuary guideline for notifying staff of a reduction in their contract is April 30 for teachers and May 15 for administrators," she reminded the board.
Recommendations presented to the board included:
-Increase 1.0 FTE first grade staffing at Tilford;
-Reduce one section of 3rd grade at Shellsburg and increase one section of 4th grade, no change in the number of teachers, just the ages served;
-Reduce one section of 2nd grade at Shellsburg and increase one section of 3rd grade, no change in the number of teachers, just the ages served.
There continues to be interest, and need, to provide an athletic trainer at athletic events.
"We are fortunate that we have volunteers that attend our events," Hainstock told the board. "We have had great medical support from Virginia Gay."
Hainstock explained that this topic is something that has been discussed since she first joined the district.
Mike Timmerman, board members, asked if this was a position that would be full time within the district. Hainstock said it may not be a full time position, but thought that it could a contract position.
"Is this something that we do sharing," Kathy Van Steenhuyse, board member, asked. Hainstock said that while the school district could look at the possibility of a shared position, "but there would be no sharing dollars" that the district could receive from the state for the position.
Having someone in the district during the week for practices could be helpful Rob Levis, board principal, said. As a coach, Levis said there were times when a student may have an injury, but not admit anything "and will tough it out." Having a athletic trainer on the staff would allow for student athletes to get assistance when they may not normally. "We could have someone a couple days a week who attended practices," he added. Having that person who could help with some preventative care.
"As citizen coaches, we don't have the medical training" that an athletic trainer would have, Levis said.
Hainstock stated that there opportunities to have someone at more than just events.
"I think it's something that needs to be figured out," Hainstock said. "Either a partnership with Virginia Gay Hospital" or a neighboring district.
At her previous district, "the athletic conference required a trainer," she said.
Finishing the staffing discussion, Hainstock told the board "if there are additional retirement or resignations, we will consider if we can fill the positions internally instead of hiring. We will finalize non-certified staffing plans later this spring." Non-certified staff does not have the same April 30 notification requirement "although we work to notify them in a timely manner if they will have a different assignment or will not have a contract issued.