The Benton Community Spanish Department has adopted a new style of teaching and learning in the upper levels in Spanish that provides students with the opportunity to expand their vocabulary and reading comprehension skills. Teachers are implementing several units into their curriculum each semester to provide students with the opportunity to read authentic Spanish texts and novels. Reading novels in Spanish class allows students to be exposed to new vocabulary within the context of a subject they are familiar with. This also gives students the opportunity to dive deeper into learning about another culture.
Senior Caitlin Keiper finds value in reading novels in Spanish class, “They can be helpful because they use more authentic context and they’re a positive challenge because they help by putting what we have learned in a more applicable format. Sometimes the grammar concepts can be difficult depending on the complexity, specifically word order. It also can be frustrating to be ahead of the class at specific points in the book. One of the things I learn the most from is when we see the different tenses used together and being able to figure out what is being said.”
Reading in Spanish class allows students to use their basic reading skills in English to navigate their way through texts in another language. Shakayla Lamer, a senior at Benton Community, has been reading novels since Spanish II. “I think it is good to read novels in Spanish class because it helps our reading comprehension in Spanish and English. I also like reading out loud in class because it helps to get immediate feedback on our pronunciation. I also enjoy that novels boost our ability to make meaning from the words we don’t know yet. It is fun to be able to get to the point of understanding and knowing that some of what we did was on our own. It helps me feel more confident with using the language in other ways.”
Both students and teachers have found using novels to learn a language to be an enriching and authentic experience. It can be challenging, but ultimately the level of comprehension of what is being read, discussed, and taught in the classroom is worth the time and energy that is put into the novels. We all plan to continue reading and implementing units centered around novels in upper-level Spanish classes for the foreseeable future.