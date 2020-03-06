County Editor/ Digital Journalist
Union senior Natalie Tecklenburg officially signed with Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids on Monday to continue her softball career beyond the high school fields.
“I am super excited to officially be a Mustang and I can’t wait for this next step,” Tecklenburg said. “I knew I wanted to keep playing softball because I enjoyed it so much and is something I am passionate about. I always like a challenge and I think playing at the next level would help me become a better ball player.”
The Dysart native and two-time NICL All-Conference selection chose Mount Mercy to study Criminal Justice as she pursues softball in the spring. She noted the “great opportunities for internships and courses” available and noted the campus had a “homey feel” as soon as she visited. According to Tecklenburg Mount Mercy is also continuing to update facility wise.
“As for the softball program, I went on an overnight stay and immediately clicked with the players and gained a lot of knowledge from Coach Yoder in just a small amount of time,” Tecklenburg said. “Position-wise, I would say any place they put me I would be happy with. Wherever I’m needed is where I’ll play.”
Outside of her time scoring runs and playing multiple positions for the Knights, Tecklenburg has been involved in basketball, cross county, choir, spring musical, National Honor Society and band. She signed the line on her Letter of Intent, her fellow band members played the school fight song as a show of support.
“I was surprised when the band walked in,” Tecklenburg said. “I didn’t expect them all to come, let alone start playing the school song. It was pretty awesome having them there.”
Union softball will open its 2020 season hosting a doubleheader with Denver on May 27. For her final season as a Knight, Tecklenburg’s goals are to “always to keep getting better and enjoy time on the field with my teammates.”
“Natalie is a solid ball player and a wonderful person,” Union softball coach Laurie Driscol said. “I have really enjoyed working with Natalie in softball. She is a hard worker in everything she does. Natalie is a great role model for younger girls.”