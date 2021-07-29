Teresa Tesdahl, age 70, of Traer, Iowa, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Israel Family Hospice House in Ames, Iowa.
Memorial services for Teresa are being planned for a later date, with inurnment in Westview Cemetery, LaPorte City, Iowa. Condolences may be expressed online at www.amesmonument.com.
Teresa Joanne (Hilton) Tesdahl was born June 8, 1951, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Harold J. and Darlene M. (West) Hilton. She attended Washington High School in Vinton, Iowa, where she graduated with the Class of 1969.
On October 11, 1969, Teresa was united in marriage to Floyd “Randy” Tesdahl at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. The couple was blessed with two children, Deena and Scott.
For nearly 40 years, Teresa worked as a newspaper production manager in both Iowa and Texas. She began her career at the Vinton Live Wire and continued at the Mansfield News Mirror when the family moved to Texas in 1984. She retired in 2001, and returned to Iowa in 2008.
Teresa enjoyed many hobbies throughout her lifetime, including adult softball, bowling, knitting, and fishing. She treasured time spent with family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Randy; two children, Deena (Angela) Kinnard of Boone, and Scott (Andrea) Tesdahl of Marshalltown; eight grandchildren, Nick Tesdahl, Jon Hendrix, Skyler (Skielar) Hendrix, Michael Tesdahl, Hannah Hendrix, Addisen Tesdahl, Savannah Tesdahl, and Alyssa Tesdahl; two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Adryan Hendrix; and one step-great-grandchild, Preston Murphy. She is also survived by three brothers, Daniel (LuAnn) Hilton of Newhall, Steve (Mary) Hilton of Vinton, and Bret Hilton of Vinton; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Ames Monument & Cremation Center has been entrusted with the care of Teresa and her family.