Nov. 7, 1944 — Dec. 23, 2019
DECORAH — Terry A. Stone, 75 of Decorah, passed away Monday evening, Dec. 23, 2019 at Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse, WI.
Visitation: Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. at Fjelstul Funeral Home in Decorah. Burial: Washington Prairie Lutheran Cemetery, rural Decorah with Rev. Dr. Jennifer Edinger officiating. Celebration of Life reception will be held after the burial at Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. in Decorah.
Terry Allen Stone was born Nov. 7, 1944 in Davenport, the son of Claude and Jean (Condon) Stone. He graduated from Oelwein High School in 1962. He then graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls with a business degree in 1969.
Survivors: wife Joan Stone of Decorah; four children, Kris (Tom) Weber, Tracey (Greg) Wilhelm, Tammy (Mark) Vehrenkamp, and Statia (Dan) Thomas; eight grandchildren; three sisters and two brothers.
Memorials may be given to: Gundersen Medical Foundation, 1836 South Avenue, La Crosse, WI 54601.
Fjelstul Funeral Home in Decorah is serving the family.
