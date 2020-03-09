URBANA: Terry L. Dunham, age 76, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home in Urbana.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton with Rev. Brian Channel officiating. Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, near Masonville. Friends may call from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
