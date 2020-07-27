GARRISON: Terry Lee Lint, age 66, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at his home in Garrison with his family by his side.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until service time. Interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Shellsburg. Memorials may be directed to the family and mailed to 406 W. Maple Street Garrison, IA 52229. Due to COVID 19 concerns, masks should be worn at the visitation and funeral service.
