ATKINS: Terry J. Speth, 62, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at his home in Atkins with his loving family by his side.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, April 17, 2021 at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Atkins, with Rev. Douglas Woltemath officiating. Interment will be at 1:00 PM Saturday at Andover Cemetery, Andover, IA. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 PM, Friday at the St. Stephen’s Church fellowship hall in Atkins. The wearing of masks and social distancing will be at your own discretion. Memorials may be directed to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America.
