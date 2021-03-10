VINTON: Tex David Ruhl, 73, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at his Vinton Home following a sudden illness.
Private graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton.
Tex was born on May 18, 1947, in Vinton, the son of Charles L. “Charley” and Esther (Noeller) Ruhl. While in high school, Tex worked for Nelson’s Furniture. He graduated from Washington High School in Vinton with the class of 1965.
Tex served his country in the United States Army from 1966 through 1969. Following his discharge, Tex lived in Spencer for a number of years and worked at the local cemetery. He later moved to Cedar Rapids and worked for the City of Cedar Rapids and held the honor of never missing a day of work during his career. After retirement and the death of his father Charley, Tex returned to Vinton to care for his mother and also found time to work at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton.
In his spare time, Tex enjoyed crossword puzzles and rock and roll music. He was a student of history and loved to watch the History Channel and documentaries. He had a strong love and devotion for his dog Hugo and enjoyed spending time with his step-daughter Sydnie.
He is survived by his step-daughter Sydnie Schoonover; his cousins and his close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother Curtis Ruhl.
