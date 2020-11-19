With less than a week to go for Thanksgiving, it’s difficult to imagine a year without it, but it looks like that’s what is about to happen. I’ve had time to digest all of the circumstances and possibilities, but I just can’t get around the health and safety factors involved in hosting a meal during this drastic uptick of COVID-19 cases.
We will be safer, albeit a little lonely, but phone calls or facetimes will help make up for it.
While surfing around for some delicious recipes I found a survey that shows a lot of folks don’t like what we have come to know as “traditional Thanksgiving dishes.” I'll admit I don’t think a turkey dinner is complete without some form of cranberry sauce on the table. However, in a recent survey, half of Americans said that cranberry sauce was their least favorite Thanksgiving side dish, and 29% called it "disgusting."
I was kind of shocked to find the second least favorite side dish is the green bean casserole. Almost 25% said no to the dish that first appeared 65 years ago when Dorcas Reilly invented it in a Campbell’s Soup test kitchen.
And surprisingly, the stuffed star of the day, turkey was frowned upon by 19% of those surveyed. Pumpkin pie was ranked as the least favorite dessert!
If you are celebrating Thanksgiving with family, I hope you enjoy all the deliciousness of the day and stay safe. Maybe one of these recipes will be added to your menu this year.
Slow-Cooker Turkey Breast
Ingredients:
• 3 tablespoons butter
• 1 medium onion, coarsely chopped
• 1 large carrot, peeled and coarsely chopped
• 1 stalk celery, coarsely chopped
• 4 cloves garlic, finely minced
• 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
• 2 1/2 cups no-salt added or low-sodium chicken broth
• 1/2 cup water
• 1/2 tablespoon dried thyme
• 2 bay leaves
• 6-8 pound bone-in skin-on turkey breast
• Salt and pepper
Instructions:
(A large oval slow cooker is needed for this recipe)
1. In a large, nonstick skillet melt the butter over medium heat. Add the onion, carrot, celery and garlic and cook for 8-10 minutes, until the onion is translucent, and the vegetables are lightly browned.
2. Stir in the flour and cook for 2-3 minutes until the flour coating the veggies turns golden. Whisk in 1 cup of the broth, working to smooth out any lumps as it cooks and thickens. Stir in the remaining broth and water. Add the thyme and bay leaves.
3. Pour the mixture into the slow cooker. Season the turkey breast all over with a little salt and pepper to taste. Place the turkey in the slow cooker (breast side down). Cover and cook on low for 5-7 hours until the internal temperature of the turkey breast reaches 165 degrees.
4. Transfer turkey breast to a cutting board (or 9x13-inch pan to catch any juices), tent with foil to rest while preparing the gravy.
5. Strain the liquid from slow cooker into a saucepan. Let it settle for 5 minutes or so and then skim the fat from the surface. Bring the gravy to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes, stirring often, until it is slightly thickened. It will be silky and slightly thick. If you'd like it thicker, whisk together a slurry of cornstarch and cold water (a tablespoon or so of cornstarch in a couple tablespoons of water) and stir into the gravy, simmering 2-3 minutes.
6. Season the gravy with any additional salt and pepper, if needed.
7. Carve the turkey and serve with the warm gravy.