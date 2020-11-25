Thanksgiving Leftovers Lasagna

Serves 9 (serving size: 1 square)
Ingredients:
• leftover cornbread or standard stuffing, divided
• (14-oz.) can whole berry cranberry sauce, divided
• cooked turkey breast, sliced into ¼-in. slices, divided
• cooked mashed potatoes, divided
• sharp white Cheddar cheese, shredded (about 1½ cups), divided
• Turkey gravy, heated for serving
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly grease an 8-inch square glass baking dish with cooking spray.
Spread half of the stuffing in an even layer in bottom of prepared baking dish. Spread half of the cranberry sauce in an even layer over stuffing. Layer half of turkey slices on top of cranberry sauce, then spread half of the mashed potatoes on top of turkey slices. Sprinkle half of the shredded cheese on top of potatoes. Repeat layers once. Bake in preheated oven until lasagna is warmed through, about 20 minutes. Increase heat to broil, and broil until cheese is golden, about 2 minutes.
Remove from oven, and let stand 5 minutes before cutting into 9 squares. Spoon hot gravy over each square to serve.