The Kraft Foods product, Tang has been around for over 60 years. Initially it was the General Foods Corporation that formulated the orange flavored Tang in 1957. Tang was on the market by 1959.According to one source, Tang was not a big success until NASA began using it for nourishment in the Gemini flights and then the Tang beverage took off with a bang.
Today Tang is available in several flavors and it comes in powder or liquid form. It is marketed either sugar sweetened or sugar free. Tang is caffeine-free, a soft drink loaded with vitamin-C. The family size Tang comes in a plastic container with a measuring cup that makes six quarts. However larger quantities are also available. Those are convenient for institutions such as nursing homes.
During the 1980s and 1990s the Tang Trio was designed by Will Vinton Productions Inc. The Tang Trio was used for promotional purposes for the General Foods Corporation. The two-inch PVC’s the Ad World collectors look for are Lance the Leader, Awesome Annie, and Flap the Rapper. The designer mimics the white gloves, made famous by a popular singer of the era. They all have the extreme lips. The shirt and trousers vary in color from magenta to gray. Shoes are black and white, red and white, and red. Annie has a yellow ribbon on her lips.
Tang promotional characters were licensed by other companies and the Tang Trio was offered over the counter in Hardee’s restaurants, at a discount in January of 1990. They were only 89 cents each along with a purchase of food. Larger 5.5-inch Tang Trio characters were also available.
Ad World collectors and bank collectors hunt for Lance the Leader bank, nick named “Hot Lips.” The character banks have cherry red lips and six white upper teeth. The cloths are molded and painted; tan shirt, aqua trouser and black and white tennis shoes. Lance the Leader stands next to a safe with one arm resting on top. Molded details of the safe include a handle and a dial on a hinged door. The bank is made of vinyl and stands 5.75 inches tall. Identifying marks molded on the bottom include, “TANG TRIO © 1988 GENERAL FOODS CORP/MADE IN CHINA.’’
The logo painted on the base is “PUT YOUR MONEY WHERE YOUR MOUTH IS!!!”
Good luck finding this one.