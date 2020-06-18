Human beings can find to fight about an endless variety of things: we divide into groups, form into tribes, organize into denominations or political parties and get downright nasty with those we classify as “the other” because “the other” is of a different opinion or affiliation and is therefore classified as an enemy.
Sadly, Christians are not exempt from this. In one of the discussion forums for pastors that I participate in, an argument has been raging the last few days as to whether Christians are too “focused on social justice and not sufficiently focused on Christ.” This is often phrased as an argument over whether Christian Fellowships—churches, families, study groups, or any kindred group of Christians—should focus on personal salvation or on good works. This debate is a huge subject of division among Christians.
The answer seems simple to me. If we phrase the question as it often is phrased, “Should Christians concentrate on saving souls or on doing good works and working for social justice?” the answer is “yes.” You cannot separate them. In John 15:5-6, 8 we read the words of Jesus:
“I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing. …This is to my Father’s glory, that you bear much fruit, showing yourselves to be my disciples.”
We Christians are called to be living witnesses to the presence of Christ. We are to bring people to Christ; we certainly are to focus on the teachings and examples of the Savior and follow his teachings and God’s commandments. But we can fall into the trap of only focusing on our own salvation and the salvation of those we see to be “like us.”
The Book of James discusses personal morality and the need to follow God’s laws at length, but also to concentrate on helping those in need. I urge you to read James 2:14-26. Briefly, James’ point is summed up in verse 14-17. In verse 14, he writes, “What good is it, my brothers and sisters, if someone claims to have faith but has no deeds? Can such faith save them?” Then he goes on to give the example of someone who wishes a poor, starving person well but does nothing to help him and says such faith is foolishness.
In fact, personal salvation and efforts to help others and achieve social justice are intertwined. In Matthew 25:31-46, Jesus tells us that we will be judged on whether we fed the hungry, gave water to the thirty, received the stranger, provided clothes to those who needed them, tended to the sick and visited the prisoner. He even says that in doing those things we do them to him.
In this difficult time, I pray that all Christians find new ways to help those in need and to work for greater justice. By that fruit, we will be known.