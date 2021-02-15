The past year at Benton Community has been one of unique and unexpected challenges, and the Instrumental Music Department has made a number of changes to adapt to this “new normal.” Last March, the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the normal flow of the school year, forcing the cancellation of Solo & Small Ensemble Festival, Large Group Festival, and our end-of-year concerts. All of the typical spring recruiting activities were put into limbo, and most plans were put on hold for a number of months.
Members of our High School Band were fortunate to return to school in early August for an altered Band Camp after nearly five months without playing as an ensemble. Students did a wonderful job of following the necessary guidelines for the band to rehearse, including the use of bell covers, special performance facemasks, social distancing while playing, limited rehearsal time, regular sanitization, and daily temperature checks. After such a long time apart, this time was a big lift to the spirits of the band. However, just a couple of days after the end of Band Camp, our community was hit by the 2020 Derecho. This left our football team, and marching band, without a home for an extended period of time due to damage to Bobcat Stadium. The Marching Bobcats did well to work through this adversity, rehearsing on parking lots and any grass field space that was available and were still able to perform at two football games after the competitive marching band season was cancelled throughout eastern Iowa. This included Homecoming held in Vinton, and a combined performance with the band at Xavier High School in Cedar Rapids, which was an enjoyable way for our students to end the marching season. During the month of September, the band lost one of its members, Mackenzie Kvam, in an unfortunate car accident. This tragic event truly affected the members of the Marching Bobcats, who chose to dedicate the rest of their marching season to her memory. While it was not the kind of season that the band would have hoped for in a typical year, the members of the Marching Bobcats were grateful for the opportunity to grow, be together, and perform while many other schools were not able to do the same.
After the conclusion of marching band, the Concert Band season began in mid-October. With our Auditorium out of commission due to damage from the derecho, rehearsals were held in the Gym in order to continue practicing social distancing while performing as a full band. This continued into November, when the band recorded their performance for the virtual Veterans Day ceremony after the in-person event was cancelled. Students were dealt another bit of adversity when school closed for nearly three weeks due to high numbers of COVID cases, but continued their learning virtually in preparation for their December concert. After returning to school in person, the Concert Band worked diligently to get ready for a performance, and were able to play for a limited live audience of parents and family members. This successful performance looked different than in previous years, but was able to help bring a sense of normalcy to the members of the band. And, it was accompanied by the re-opening of our Auditorium after repairs were completed. This will now be the rehearsal space for the Concert Band while social distancing needs to be maintained.
The First Street Jazz Ensemble began rehearsals in mid-October, as in years past, and is able to rehearse in the Band Room due to the smaller size of the ensemble. The band performed in the December concert and the annual Holiday JAVA event, and is currently preparing music for a number of upcoming festivals. Most jazz band competitions and festivals have either been cancelled or converted to virtual events, and our students will be participating in at least three of these with other events still up in the air at this time. Students have also been able to participate in Pep Band this winter, albeit with a limited number of performers at each game. And, a Winter Drumline was created to offer our students a new musical experience.
This year has also looked different for the middle school band program. With the new block schedule, the band classes have met only during the 2nd Quarter, and will meet again during 4th Quarter. COVID-19 mitigation strategies were put in place to make rehearsing a possibility, which include students wearing masks while performing and having bell covers on their instruments. Also, the concert band could not rehearse all together due to social distancing being required between each student, so adjustments were made. The concert band was divided into three smaller bands consisting of 32 students, each performing one piece on a January 18th concert. Due to its smaller size, the jazz band was able to rehearse as a full ensemble and performed two pieces. Even though it was not what the students were accustomed to, they did a fantastic job adjusting to the changes and creating music together as a smaller ensemble.