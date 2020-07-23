There was no promise of a baseball season this year due to the spread of COVID-19. Six Benton baseball seniors and their classmates saw their final months of high school thrown into chaos as the district closed its doors.
But in mid-May, the state and the athletic association announced baseball could play an abbreviated season. That’s when the Boys of Summer came out to play.
“It’s a special sport,” coach Derek Anderson said. “It's a game we love, and we put a tremendous amount of time into it. You gotta love it to be able to play because it eats up a lot of your summer. 20 guys bought into baseball and the seniors got a little closure.”
Benton baseball, the Boys of Summer, are returning to the 2020 IHSAA State Baseball Tournament for the first time since 2012 after a nine-inning dogfight with WaMaC rival South Tama on Wednesday in Van Horne.
“I couldn't be couldn't be more proud of how our guys competed and kept playing tonight,” Anderson said. “They have a ‘never die’ attitude and just kept grinding the bats out. “People don't really understand what kind of grind it is mentally and physically to win three ball games to get to State. There's no easy games. It doesn't matter who your opponent is. You got to be ready to play and South Tama proved that.”
Coming into Wednesday's matchup, Benton had blasted Independence 10-1 on Friday and fifth-ranked Xavier 3-2 in extras in two away games to clinch a chance at State against fellow giant-slayer South Tama. After four grinding, scoreless innings, the Trojans drew first blood with an RBI single and then three-run homerun all with two outs hanging over their heads.
“[Mickey] Wanatee is a heck of a player and makes big hits like that homerun tonight,” Anderson said. “Brady [Sadler] left to change up over the plate and he didn't miss. That put them up 4-0 and you can go about it two ways: think this game is over, or you can answer back. One of our philosophies is if they score, we want to answer back. That's how you win postseason games.”
Sadler was not ready to throw in the towel. The senior ace pitcher had shown marked improvement as the season went on, having a limited window to prepare for the season. He held on to limit the Trojans to one run in the subsequent two innings and struck out seven on the evening.
“I felt confident tonight,” Sadler said. “I’ve been pitching at my best these last couple of weeks. I gave up that homerun, so I knew I had to limit [South Tama], keep the runs under control and get the job done.”
The Bobcats chipped at the Trojan’s lead with an RBI single by junior Cade Timmerman to score senior Ian Rupp in the bottom of the fifth and an RBI single by sophomore Aiden Harris scored junior Landen Schmuecker. Going into the seventh inning, South Tama held on to a 5-2 lead.
“Those runs made it where we weren’t digging out of a 4-0, 5-0 hole,” Anderson said. “You never know what can happen. You simply have to keep playing the game all seven innings and keep competing because good things can happen when you put pressure on teams.”
Benton’s defense bent, but did not break as senior Turner Schroeder got the third out with South Tama runners on second and third. Schroeder’s big night continued as he drew a walk and got on to third. Rupp would score Schroeder to give Benton a fighting chance for a comeback. Timmerman and junior Landen Schmuecker were unable to bat in Sadler or sophmore runner Ryan Tjelmeland. Senior Drew Lange stepped up with a ground ball under the glove of the Trojan shortstop to score both runners and tie the game.
“I just thought about producing for this team,” Lange said. “I love these guys. They’re a family for the rest of my life. It felt good coming in clutch for them and giving us those tying runs.”
As Tjelmeland crossed the plate, he was met by Sadler for an enthusiastic embrace. It was a risky decision to have the pitch runner go for home, but it proved to be the turning point in momentum for the Bobcats.
“Tjelmeland kept coming and I took a gamble in sending him home,” Anderson said. “They weren’t able to get the ball to the catcher in time and he scored.”
After seven innings for the Bobcats, Sadler was relieved by Lange on the mound. This is a role Lange has aspired to make a difference in over his Benton career. Throw strikes and let the defense work behind him.
“I trust them to make the play and if I can get the strikeout, that’s great,” Lange said.
That mentality gets Lange and the Bobcat defense through the top of the eighth unscathed. Benton would have one hit, no runs and into the ninth inning the Bobcats went. Senior Justise McFarland put out three runners on third to give Benton another chance at the win and the Bobcats did not squander their opportunity. Sadler started things off with a single, Rupp reached first on a bunt and Timmerman’s single loaded the bases with no outs. As he’s done throughout the season, Schmuecker came in clutch with the RBI on the winning run of the night. The Bobcats win 6-5 on their own turf and are heading to State.
“It’s been our goal throughout the season,” Sadler said. “We knew we could accomplish it. Our coaches told us if we pushed ourselves, our goal was possible. This feeling right now, it’s surreal, amazing.”
Anderson coached the 2012 Benton team that last went to Des Moines and lost a heartbreaker in their first game. One of his current assistant coaches, Mitch Moser, was a player on that team. Anderson sees similarities between that 2012 and the current team.
“We had good pitching, played good defense and our order was solid at bat,” Anderson said. “We may have had a little more ability offensively back then, but we see a lot of the same toughness in this group.”
The Boys of Summer will take a few days to recuperate and refocus as they await their opponent. The 3A quarterfinals are set for Tuesday, July 28 at Principal Park in Des Moines.
“We’re not just happy to get there,” Anderson said. “We’re going over there to win games and advance. We want to see what we can do in the tournament.”
