I recently finished a sermon series on the 7 Churches of Revelation. It was a subject I visited some years ago but felt it was time to return to it. The text aimed at each church is relatively brief and attributed to Jesus Himself. The lapse of several years between the previous series and this one meant there were new directions I could go or lessons to be learned. I tried to choose at least one theme from each message and relate it to challenges and/or issues faced by the modern Church. As I neared the end of the series (finished on the 23rd) I was encouraged by how the Bible, God’s ancient Word to us, still speaks today. Lynn DeShazo expressed it well in her song Ancient Words: “Holy words, long preserved/For our walk in this world/They resound with God’s own heart/O let the ancient words impart/Words of life, words of hope/Give us strength, help us cope/In this world where’er we roam/Ancient words will guide us home/Ancient words, ever true/Changing me and changing you/We have come with open hearts/O let the ancient words impart.” I encourage Christ-followers who are reading this to let God’s ancient-yet-still-relevant Word speak, guide, comfort, challenge, and change them for the glory of God. For those who are not believers but have questions about God’s Word I encourage you to seek out one of the local clergy or a friend who is a Christ-follower and take the time to explore God’s Word.
The 7 Churches of Revelation
Trenton Schipper
