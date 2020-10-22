The comfort food season has arrived

When you’re from a family that likes to cook, you have a tendency to measure a lot of things in food terms. I think we have definitely put away the salad season and gone into the chili and comfort food season.
There’s nothing like a blustery, rainy fall day to beckon you to the kitchen and cook up a batch of chili. Everyone has their own favorites when it comes to making chili. I like mine with hamburger, chili beans in chili sauce, chopped onion, canned chopped tomatoes with juice, tomato sauce, kidney beans, chili spices and a little tomato juice. I also add a spoonful of sugar to cut the tomato acid a bit.
My youngest sister dislikes kidney beans, referring them to June bugs! Mom always let her pick them out of her bowl. She makes her chili similar to mine but without kidney beans of course. She also adds a spoonful of cocoa powder, which enhances the flavor.
Middle sister uses our mom’s traditional recipe with dark and light red kidney beans and uses her own spices rather than chili beans in sauce. It is also really good!
My grandma used to put macaroni in her chili, which I thought was odd, before I knew about chili-mac casserole, delicious!
One of my favorite new forms of the hearty soup is white chili, or “tomato haters revenge.” I had white chili the first time at a Kunkle Christmas gathering several years ago, when my niece introduced it. Love at first bite in my book! Below is a recipe very similar to hers that is sure to please chili lovers everywhere with its creamy and spicy goodness in every bite.
If you’re not in the mood for soup, try the taco pie that has all the spices to warm you up in pie form. And of course, a new, yummy dessert to try on family and friends.
Perfect White Chili
This is a great blend of spices and creaminess, and a great bowl of comfort on a fall day.
Serves: 12
Ingredients
1 lb. navy beans, dry
5 c chicken broth
1/4 c butter
2 Tbsp garlic, minced
1-1/2 c onions, diced
1 c celery, diced
1 c green chilies, diced
2 lb. chicken breast, diced
2 Tbsp cumin
1 Tbsp oregano, dried
1 tsp white pepper
1/2 tsp black pepper
1 tsp red pepper flakes
1 can whole kernel corn, drained
8 oz cream cheese
Directions
1. Wash beans. Cover with water and soak overnight.
2. Place beans in a 5-quart crock pot with the chicken broth.
3. In a skillet, melt butter. Sauté chicken and veggies until chicken is done.
4. Transfer all to the crock pot, using a bit of chicken broth to deglaze the pan (the pan drippings add another depth of flavor to the chili).
5. Cook on low for 6 hours, covered.
6. Just before serving, cut cream cheese into cubes and add to the pot. Let it melt for about 15-minutes.
7. Then stir it through the chili and serve with a square of cornbread or favorite crackers.