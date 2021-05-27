A couple weeks beyond the scheduled end, the legislature has officially finished the 2021 legislative session. At the beginning of the year, the legislature set out this session with ambitious goals. After months of a pandemic wreaking havoc on their lives and normal life looking more and more different, Iowans were eager to get back to the lives they knew and move Iowa forward from the pandemic.
Throughout the summer and fall, we heard from Iowans looking for a little more cash in their pocket, business owners looking for workers to help keep the doors open, and parents knowing their kids needed to get back in the classroom. Rather than pass out one time checks for a moment’s impact, we focused on permanent tax relief to help rebuild the economy on stable ground. We wanted to start Iowa’s road to recovery, getting Iowans back to work, students back in school, and families back on solid footing.
One of the very first things we did this legislative session was give Iowa students the option to be back in the classroom full time. We know most students learn better in the classroom, in person, with their friends and classmates, developing important skills they need in school and in the future.
In the following weeks we passed more election integrity measures aimed at further securing Iowa’s elections, making it easy to vote but hard to cheat. A constitutional amendment to protect life and put power back in the hands of the people took its first step to be added to the Iowa Constitution.
We passed legislation helping Iowans get back to normal and ensure their own health care decisions remain private. We prohibited school districts and nonpublic schools from implementing a policy that requires its employees, students, or members of the public to wear a facial covering for any purpose while on their property unless the facial covering is necessary for a specific extracurricular or instructional purpose. Additionally, we prohibited cities and counties from adopting a mandate relating to facial coverings that is more stringent than a policy imposed by the state. Iowa’s Second Amendment rights received further protection by allowing Iowans the freedom to carry without a government permission slip. We passed another increase in funding for K-12 education, providing sustainable funding and also funded the other areas of the budget important to Iowans, like $100 million for broadband.
Responsible, conservative budgets have been a priority since 2017 and they have put the state in the strong fiscal position it is in today. Iowa was recently rated as one of the best states recovering from COVID-19. The unemployment rate is approaching pre-pandemic levels and the state budget is sound, being recognized as one of the most resilient in the country to the fiscal effects of COVID-19.
A big priority for Iowans this year was passing bold, meaningful tax relief. This year alone, we passed legislation to repeal Iowa’s inheritance tax, eliminate the income tax triggers to provide certain tax relief for Iowa families, and provide one billion dollars in tax relief. Accelerating tax relief measures passed in 2018 reduces the number of tax brackets and brings the top rate down from 8.53 percent to 6.5 percent. After a lifetime of paying taxes, the inheritance Iowans leave to their heirs should not be taxed yet again, so we eliminated the remainder of the state inheritance tax over a four-year period. Small businesses receive more tax relief by being able to utilize bonus depreciation to deduct more business-related expenses from their taxes and invest more in the Iowa economy. By moving mental health costs off of property taxes, funding for mental health services in Iowa increases and Iowa property taxpayers get tax relief.
In addition to these important policies, we passed legislation to support law enforcement in the difficult jobs they do to protect our communities each and every day. We added legal protections for law enforcement officers on the job, making difficult decisions in dangerous situations on a moment’s notice. Rioters will face harsher penalties for the destruction they cause to Iowans, law enforcement officers, and property. Lastly, we passed legislation defunding cities if they fail to enforce state and local laws and allow rioting and destruction in their communities.
Outside the Legislature
Beyond a very busy last week in the Senate, I had a week full of visitors as well. Many in my district are aware of the great devastation the Schaefer family experienced this winter when they lost their child, Tate, to a cancer called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma. The Schaefer family and I worked with the governor’s office to have May 17, 2021 proclaimed as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day. I was pleased to work with the governor’s office and the Schaefer family to help bring awareness to this deadly childhood cancer.
I was also able to visit with the third graders from Williamsburg Elementary school when they came to tour the Capitol. As I always mention, my favorite part of being a senator is showing my constituents what my work looks like here and I love it when others get to see the Iowa State Capitol’s beauty in real life.
Another visitor I had at the Capitol was the 2021 Iowa Miss Agriculture Advocacy Ambassador, Katelyn Folkmann. She is the 21-year-old daughter of Dean and Julie Folkmann. She was raised on a farrow to finish hog farm, around Newhall, Iowa with about 60 sows and finishing about 1,000 head of hogs a year. Her future plans are to attend the University of Iowa to study in the clinical mental health counseling program. Her goal would be to take her knowledge from growing up in a rural area on a farm and be able to help those who are struggling with their mental health in the agriculture industry.
When speaking with Katelyn, I learned a lot about her background in agriculture and her duties as Iowa Miss Agriculture. Katelyn informed me she also holds the title of the Midwest Cover Miss for Miss United States Agriculture and was 1st Runner Up for the 2021 Iowa Miss United States Agriculture title. According to their website, the Miss Agriculture Advocacy Ambassador title is “an award based on Volunteering, AGvocating, and promoting the Miss United States Agriculture Program. This queen is someone who is actively involved in the program, she volunteers her time talents and energy to the less fortunate in her community. This queen is truly a role model for young ladies across the nation and in the Agriculture Industry.” Katelyn calls this title based off “hard work and dedication.”
Since she began her time in 2020, she has visited over 130 different farms, collected thousands of items of clothes, food, shoes and books, and also has been guest of many different events across the great state of Iowa. She will be competing for National Miss United States Agriculture, and National Miss Agriculture Ambassador in Orlando Florida on June 18 -19. I want to wish her the best of luck and let her know she has already made us proud!
Visiting with all of these constituents is always enjoyable and I am astonished at all of the outstanding citizens in District 38. Looking back on the past couple of months, this legislative session was not without its difficulties, but I am proud of the legislation we passed and the bills signed into law. It is an honor to serve you at the Capitol and my first year will be one I remember forever. Becoming a state senator has been such a learning and growing experience for me. Many of you reached out to me throughout the session and I wanted to thank you all for expressing your opinions and/or concerns. I look forward to talking with constituents throughout the summer and fall, hear more about the issues affecting you, and any feedback on bills and legislation that was discussed throughout the session.