A new year is a time of hope, resolutions, and new beginnings. As we cautiously advance into 2021 that hope is tempered by a pandemic, economic concerns, political division, and general apprehension about the future. The future is always unknown but it seems especially so at this time.
However this is not the first time this has happened nor will it be the last. In late 1942 the British 8th Army severely thrashed Germany’s vaunted Afrika Korps at El Alamein in North Africa. Afterward Prime Minister Winston Churchill gave a speech in which he said, “This is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.” He was more prescient than he knew. The end of this (2nd) Battle of El Alamein (Oct. 23-Nov. 11, 1942) coincided with Operation Torch (Nov. 8, 1942), an Allied invasion of North Africa that by May, 1943, cleared the region of German forces. While almost 3 more years of hard fighting still lay ahead we can now see this battle (plus others in the Pacific and in Russia) marked a turning point in the “course of human events” at the time.
In our context, as vaccines are distributed, there’s hope that this is a turning point, coupled with a longing for life to be “normal” again. We don’t know what that will look like or when it will be but there’s still hope. As people of faith we trust a God who holds all wisdom and power and is absolutely trustworthy and faithful. We don’t have the insight, knowledge, and acumen to see things as God sees them. Psalm 119:105 says, “Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path.” The imagery refers to the small hand-held clay lamps people used in the ancient world. They provided just enough light from the flame if one was walking at night to see about 2-3 steps ahead.
The implication is we simply can’t see what’s coming and we need to follow God closely. He knows what’s ahead and He will guide us through whatever the future holds.
My prayer is that our trust is in Him as we go into a new year with hope in His guidance, grace, love, mercy, and power.