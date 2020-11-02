Long before Vinton-Shellsburg senior Kayla Griffith was racking up blocks for Vikettes volleyball this season, she was rocking a whole different sport altogether. Recently named an honorable mention by the WaMaC conference, Griffith’s fall season looked a lot different on the cross country course.
“I just enjoyed running long distances,” Griffith said. “I was good at it. I placed 20th at State my eighth grade year. My parents really wanted me to do cross country.”
But there was a curiosity in Griffith about volleyball. Cross country was losing its appeal to her after several bouts of sickness following races. Once Griffith completed her eighth grade season, she asked to try out club volleyball.
“I was doing club practice with the middle school and Kayla came walking in asking if she could try volleyball,” V-S coach Michelle Ruess said. “We did a few drills and I was like ‘oh my god, she’s an amazing blocker.”
Nervously, Griffith approached her family about her choice. While she noted her mom was “on edge” about the decision at first, she came to be supportive of the change. Griffith learned some of the rules in club volleyball, she had much to take in going into her freshman season. During her very first game that season, Griffith blocked a serve.
“No one told me that rule,” Griffith chuckled. “I learned by playing mostly. Even up to this season, there was so much I was learning. I enjoyed the sport because I could be athletic and jump.”
Thanks to the high school staff, Griffith gradually learned and grew comfortable with the sport. Halfway through her junior season, she made the jump up to varsity and noted the difference between JV and varsity. Hits are harder, setting quicker and all that made adjusting difficult. A bigger role followed during her recently completed senior season.
“I knew my role was to block on the court, get kills when I could,” Griffith said. “Coach told me I needed to be a senior leader too. I was very worried we weren’t even going to have a season. All I wanted was to finish the year.”
Griffith got her wish as the Vikettes finished 16-23, winning a Regional game for the first time in seven seasons. She played in all 96 sets, tallying 51 kills and a team-high 41 blocks, the latter stat the fourth most in the WaMaC West. For her play on the court, Griffith was given WaMaC Recognition. While competing this season and breaking a postseason slump provided plenty of memories, it was the bus rides to games that Griffith remembers the most.
“All the girls are so funny,” Griffith said. “One time we were going down to game and Aly [Smith] and Brynn [Patterson] were telling dumb knock-knock jokes. They didn’t even make any sense. Our van suddenly hit a raccoon and Michelle started crying.”
One of Brynn’s jokes: Knock knock. Who’s there? Ingredients? Ingredients who? Orange Juice.
“She was looking at a carton of orange juice and saw that the only ingredient was orange juice,” Griffith said. “She thought it was funny. I got really close to the girls on this team this season. I’m going to miss moments like that.”
Blocking a serve as a freshman to being an honorable mention as a senior. Griffith knows it's been a crazy four years thinking back to how much she has grown. Ruess also has noted the change over the seasons.
“I’m so happy she chose volleyball over cross country because she’s progressed so far with it,” Ruess said. “She’s been such a good senior and everyone looked up to her for motivation.”
Griffith will now help led Vikettes basketball with a goal of reaching State after a promising 2019 season.