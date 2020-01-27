The first parochial school in Oelwein was built in 1904. The three-story structure was of pressed brick, trimmed in stone, 71 by 50 feet, and constructed at a cost of $27,000. Six Sisters of Mercy from Cedar Rapids served as teachers when the school opened Jan. 8, 1906. Those sisters included Sister Mary Isabell Norton, superior and music teacher, Sister Mary Evangelist Goulding, first and second grades, Sister Mary Seraphia Sweeney, third and fourth grades, Sister Mary Xavier Reilly, fifth and sixth grades, Sister Mary Bolromeo Nash, seventh through tenth, and Sister Mary Borgia Malone, housekeeper.
The school year opened at mid-term so only 164 students enrolled. At the beginning of the next year, the number rose considerably, according to historic accounts and continued to increase during the following years so much so that great ingenuity was demanded to seat the numbers. Two desks were pushed together to seat three children in the lower grades.
The original building served as grade school, high school and convent until Nov. 18, 1929. But when the new church was constructed in 1910 some classes were held in the old frame church. The high school became accredited by the Iowa State Board of Education in 1922 and remained a viable source of education for many Catholic families for the next 50 years.
In 1929 the former high school was built for $60,000. It was nearly 30 years later before a convent was built for the Sisters to make room for more classrooms in 1956. The two-story convent became living quarters for 20 Sisters. Their former living quarters were renovated into grade classrooms.
Home economics was taught in the basement of the convent.
A new gymnasium was built in 1963. Less than 10 years later, Sacred Heart Board of Education voted to close grades 7-12 in June 1972, citing rising costs, lack of enrollment and shortage of nuns to teach the classes.
The decision was to enable the parish to strengthen the 1-6 program and develop a parish religion program. For approximately 13 years, from 1960 until 1973 no kindergarten classes were taught at Sacred Heart. When kindergarten returned, it added more continuity for students to stay in the parochial system through their first seven years. As preschools gained popularity, Sacred Heart joined in and opened E.L.F. Preschool, which remains a popular choice for all denominations of families.
As with many parochial schools across the country, population decline, increasing costs and lack of parish support has signaled the end of Oelwein Sacred Heart School, which will officially close its doors at the end of this school year.
Teaching staff received the news shortly after the second term began in early January.
“It was a very sobering moment for all of us,” said Fr. Ray Atwood.
Fr. Atwood said there were several consultations and discussions with the parish school board, pastoral council, Archdiocese of Dubuque, and parish individuals, regarding the fate of the 116-year-old school.
“After looking at enrollment numbers of this year compared with past years, costs of education which are on the increase and demographics of the parish and community, we do not believe we can continue to sustain the school,” he said.
The school has seen enrollment drop over the past decade and has been unable to stem the tide of the steady decline in student population.
Fr. Ray said ELF Preschool will remain open and ne teacher and one associate will remain on staff for the preschool. The preschool program is currently for three- and four-year-olds.