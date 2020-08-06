The humble sandwich – dress it up or down for any meal

While some foods only seem appropriate during certain times of year, sandwiches are pretty much non-seasonal. Of course, the thought of a hot or cold turkey sandwich the day after Thanksgiving is definitely a season thing. But most of us can throw together a slice of meat, cheese, tomato, or avocado with a little mayo or mustard on bread and call it lunch any given day of the year.
My Grandma Ash was a great fan of a fresh tomato sandwich. This time of year, garden fresh tomatoes are just begging for a couple pieces of bread to wrap around a thick juicy slice of the meaty red fruit. Maybe you will go all-out and add bacon, lettuce and mayo. Whatever your choice, tomatoes make for a great summer sandwich.
From fried eggs on top of a cheeseburger to traditional peanut butter and jelly, sandwiches are always on the menu in any house with kids living there. It’s all-American, easy-to-make, portable, and limited only by one’s own imagination.
Today’s recipes are dedicated to the sandwich in various forms for breakfast, lunch or supper.
Easy Stromboli
This is a hot Italian-style sandwich made simple using refrigerator dough found in the dairy case at your local Fareway store.
Ingredients:
½ lb. lean ground beef, ground turkey or Italian sausage
1 (13.8-oz.) can refrigerated pizza crust or crescent rolls
¼ c pizza sauce
1 c shredded mozzarella cheese
¼ c chopped green and/or red bell pepper, if desired
Directions:
Heat oven to 400°F. Spray cookie sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Brown meat of choice in a medium skillet over medium-high heat until thoroughly cooked, stirring frequently. Season with Italian seasonings. Drain. Set aside.
Unroll dough; place on sprayed cookie sheet. Pinch perforations together if using crescent dough. Starting at center, press out dough with hands to form 12x8-inch rectangle.
Spread sauce over dough to within 2 inches of long sides and ½ inch of short sides. Place cooked meat of choice lengthwise down center, forming 3-inch-wide strip and to within ½ inch of short sides. Top with cheese, bell pepper and Italian seasoning. Fold long sides of dough over filling; press edges to seal.
Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until crust is golden brown.