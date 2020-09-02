Marty Thomae knew the Benton cross country was getting a winner in freshman Jaida Lyons this season. She had been dominant during her middle school years and on Tuesday made her varsity debut with a third place finish on Tuesday at Williamsburg.
“I knew she was a little nervous going into this,” Thomae said. “Jaida went out towards the front early and did really well to place in the top three. She struggled with that last mile, but kept the pace. She’ll learn to pace herself better as the season goes on to finish faster.”
The Benton girls as a team also took third overall in their first meet of the season after a cancelation last week. Senior Hailee Ricklefs finished 16th overall with a time of 22:46, followed closely by junior Abby Rinderknecht in 17th with a time 23:00, and senior Jaden Thys in 19th with a time of 23:10. Rounding out the Lady Cats were sophomore Gwen King in 33rd with a time of 24:28 and senior Katelyn Buscher in 44th with a time of 25:47.
“Those top three returning girls would typically finish in the top 15 for us last year, but missing that first week of practice because of the derecho affects things,” Thomae said. “I feel they were trying to work their way through today. They are definitely going to get better as each week passes by.”
The Vikettes finished eighth out of as many teams, yet had several individuals shine on an overcast evening in Williamsburg. In her own varsity debut, Infinity Westlie finished 21st overall with a time of 23:19. Junior Charlee Johnson placed 30th overall with a time of 24:16, followed by senior Lydia Radeke in 49th with a time of 26:40, freshman Kailey Kerkman in 51st with a time of 26:54, sophomore Annabelle Newton in 52nd with a time of 27:29, sophomore Bailey Weeks in 56th with a time of 29:14, and freshman Tori Elwick in 58th with a time of 30:18.
“The girls did great in their first meet and were very supportive of each other,” coach Jeff Mangold said. “Infinity Westlie moved from Illinois back in the early spring and hadn’t been able to participate in track or cross country for us. We didn’t know what to expect, but she ran a fantastic race. Charlee is a steady runner for us and did a great job. Our underclassmen runners gained a lot of experience and are coming along.”
Three was indeed the lucky number of the evening for Benton as the boys team finished third out of nine full teams. Sophomore Trey Schulte led the Bobcats in seventh place overall with a time of 18:19. Freshman Issac Morris came in 11th with a time of 19:01, followed by junior Brady Osborn in 16th with a time of 19:22, junior Owen Sadler in 26th with a time of 20:27, junior Ryan Lange in 39th with a time of 21:21, junior Tristan West in 43rd with a time of 21:36 and senior Brady Ellis in 47th with a time of 21:52.
“Trey had a really strong finish today,” Thomae said. “He’s a returning State qualifier and we’re expecting big things out of him again this year. Isaac is going to be pretty solid after he gets a little stronger. Brady Osborn had one of his better races. We had a lot of guys run pretty well today. We just need more time to practice in order to get quicker, stronger. Several of these teams today had already run a race this season and we competed well against them.”
A sophomore duo led the Vikings as Merritt Bodeker finished 20th with a time of 20:00 and Reid Hermanson 22nd with a time of 20:03. Senior Preston Tippie finished 45th overall with a time of 21:45, followed by freshman Aldin Swanson in 50th with a time of 22:03, freshman Eli Page in 57th with a time of 22:55, senior Isaac Allsup in 58th with a time of 23:00, and freshman Max Jannsen in 65th with a time of 24:20.
“Merritt was super thrilled with his time,” Mangold said. “Our young kids did great. Aldin, Preston ran steady races for us today. Reid Hermanson did fantastic and ran one of his better races. I’m really proud of all of them.”
Both schools will next run at a meet in Grinnell on Tuesday, Sept. 8.