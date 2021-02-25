I want you to read the following poem and see if you can guess its subject:
I am your constant companion.
I am your greatest helper or your heaviest burden.
I will push you onward or drag you down to failure.
I am completely at your command.
Half the things you do, you might just as well turn over to me, and I will be able to do them quickly and correctly.
I am easily managed; you must merely be firm with me.
Show me exactly how you want something done,
and after a few lessons I will do it automatically
I am the servant of all great men,
and, alas, of all failures as well.
Those who are great, I have made great.
Those who are failures, I have made failures.
I am not a machine,
though I work with all the precision of a machine,
plus the intelligence of a man.
You may run me for profit, or run me for ruin;
It makes no difference to me.
Take me,
train me,
be firm with me,
and I will put the world at your feet.
Be easy with me, and I will destroy you.
Who am I?
I am HABIT!
Habits can make you, or they can break you. The one habit of a highly effective Christian is the habit of worship. Now worship is more than a habit, but it should be a habit. It should be a holy habit. It should be a hallowed habit. It will be a healthy habit. Just as God made a bird to fly, and a fish to swim, God has made you to worship.
In John 4 we read the story of the Lord Jesus meeting a woman at a well. She was a Samaritan woman, but worse than that she was a sinful woman. This woman had been blinded by Satan, she was bound by sin, she was burdened with sorrow, and she was broken by shame. The Lord Jesus talked to her about one subject that radically and eternally changed her life, and that subject was worship.
Nothing will change your life like getting in a position where you can truly worship the true God. In order to do that, you must remember the three truths that the Lord Jesus shared with this woman. For just as they changed her life, they will change yours as well.
This Lent I hope you will get into the habit of worship. It will change you forever and for the better. Find a church and worship. Worship God who will change you. Make worship a weekly habit.