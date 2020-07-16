It seems faddish today to demand that people be ‘canceled’ because of some statement or action in the past. People have lost their jobs, or been publicly doxxed and shamed for ‘tweets’ or statements made in the past. A couple of years ago, a young man had his acceptance to an Ivy League school withdrawn because he was on the wrong side of the gun debate. Just last week a young woman whose father was murdered while on duty as a Police Officer put a tribute to her father on social media and was inundated with messages of hate and threats of violence because she said, ‘Blue Lives matter.’ A few weeks ago , a woman lost her job because she was married to a cop who was involved in a controversial arrest.
The ‘cancel culture’ seemed to find its own when the ‘MeToo’ movement began. Both men and women were shamed for sexual improprieties committed in the past. Some of the acts were actual crimes, others were for statements and some even for failure to respond in the ‘acceptable’ way.
That we have such a thing as a ‘cancel culture is a radical change from the recent past. It is amazing in a way. A few years ago, anyone who tried to hold up a moral standard was ridiculed for their judgmental attitude. Suddenly, as a culture, public shaming and social consequences like losing one’s job or having angry mobs surround one’s home are deemed barely adequate punishment for miscreants.
What all these ‘cancels’ have in common is the public shame and punishment toward the offender. Another feature of these ‘cancels’ is that there is no recovery from them. There is no forgiveness, no redemption. Once labeled and declared guilty, there is no way to overcome the stigma. No amount of apology, no radical change of attitude or behavior can grant any release. Another feature of our current ‘cancel culture’ is that the criteria for being canceled can change from day to day, moment to moment. A couple of years ago, it was common for people to celebrate the Fourth of July. This summer, that same celebration has become a symbol of white supremacy and racism.
Christianity also has a kind of ‘cancel culture.’
Christianity has always maintained a strict moral standard. Christianity has always stood against the sexual exploitation of women. Christianity has always condemned sex trafficking (it used to be called prostitution). Of course, not all Christians lived up to the standards of Christianity, but the movement, as a whole has a pretty clear track record against the kinds of actions and attitudes that the ‘MeToo’ movement has reacted against. While many today would reject the Christian view of the family, the Christian family model had at its core the nurture and protection of children.
Christianity has always stood against racism. (Here, the Church has failed in myriads of instances to live out its ideals). But it was Christians who ended the institution of slavery in Western Civilization. (Slavery and racial injustice has been a constant outside of the light of Christianity.) Christianity has always viewed every human as an image-bearer of the Creator, worthy of respect and endowed with inalienable rights.
But not content to only condemn sexual improprieties or racial injustice, Christianity has also condemned greed and sloth and envy and murder and betrayal of trust. It is in light of that high moral standard (best summarized in the Ten Commandments) that Christianity’s ancient ‘Cancel Culture’ stands.
Christianity takes a very realistic view of mankind and its moral failures. Christianity recognizes that every person has violated the high moral standards that it holds has been instituted by God Himself, the Creator. Christianity recognizes that every person deserves to be ‘canceled.’
And so, God in Christ, has set up a ‘Cancel Culture’ in Christianity.
Paul puts it this way in Colossians 1:13-14 “When you were dead in your transgressions and the uncircumcision of your flesh, He made you alive together with Him, having forgiven us all our transgressions, having canceled out the certificate of debt consisting of decrees against us, which was hostile to us; and He has taken it out of the way, having nailed it to the cross. (emphasis mine)
Like the ‘cancel culture’ operating now, a person will stand condemned by their violation of a moral code. But unlike the current ‘Cancel Culture,’ the cancel culture of Christianity is based upon a clear and unchanging moral code. That moral standard never changes. Unlike today’s ‘cancel culture’ the purpose of the conviction is not to punish or shame, but to redeem.
Also unlike today’s ‘cancel culture’ it is not the accused that pays the penalty of the transgression, but the accuser. Jesus Himself went to the cross to suffer the penalty for our violations of His standards. Unlike the ‘cancel culture’ being slung around today, Christ redeems the accused from their past and grants to them a new life.“Amazing Grace, how sweet the sound, that saved a wretch like me,” the old hymn sings, “I once was lost, but now am found, was blind but now I see.”
It’s not about condemnation
Today’s ‘cancel culture’ is all about condemnation. There is no redemption possible, no forgiveness. It is an exercise in anger and malice at injustice but without a redemptive agenda. The destruction of the past will not bring about a just future. There is no future in today’s ‘cancel culture’ but the guillotine. In contrast, Christianity offers a cross in the past, a redemptive sacrifice for sin instead of the nihilistic mob violence of today.
Jesus rebukes those who would condemn, telling them to look at the log in their own eye before trying to remove the speck from the eye of another. To those who are tempted to participate in today’s ‘Cancel Culture,’ the invitation stands to come to Jesus for the healing of their own souls. Then, and only then, is there any hope for building a just future.