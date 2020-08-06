Life's path is unpredictable. Covid 19 is showing us just that.
Personally, we all desire predictability in life. We may plan to avoid potholes in our path by strategizing. We try to ensure the best outcome to give us the most satisfaction and joy.
Who is in charge of our lives anyway? If we chose the path that says we are, that's a problem. Seeking to operate independently of our Creator is stepping out of bounds or even prideful. If we chose the path that says it is God, then we have great resources and guidance for every step of the way.
What is our priority in life during any given week? For most, it is just to get through each day, each week, with everyone clothed, fed and where they need to be on time! This is normal. The only concern is when it crowds out any time for seeking God's direction for our path. Do we struggle to discern or acknowledge that the unseen or spiritual needs in our life are begging us to take notice of them too?
Someone once asked Tom Landry, highly successful NFL coach of the Dallas Cowboys, why he had been so successful as a football coach. He said, "In 1958, I did something everyone who has been successful must do, I determined my priorities for my life — God, family, and then football."
Tom Landry chose the right path very early in his career. It was one of letting his whole life itself be worship to God. He believed that God was a better manager of what uncertainties life would bring him, whether in winning or loosing. Despite his fame or wealth, he humbled himself and put God first. God could then bless and trust him with success in the world's eyes.
As we humble ourselves when life takes an unexpected turn, God has promised His help. “The heart of man plans his ways, but the Lord establishes his steps,” (Prov 16:9). As we go to God, we can sense His presence and hear His whisper on our conscious, our intuition. We need that continual dependence on Him. It is not a sign of weakness, but of wisdom and faith.
God is the firm foundation which allows us to dance and sing upon the injustices and rocky paths of life. Without a relationship with God, where else would we turn to for understanding and hope?
Tim Tebow, another football great, has said, "...We get to trust an unknown future to a known God ... He gave His best for you..."
Getting to know God and delighting in Him first, as God, and also as Friend, is more fulfilling than having a predictable, tidy life on earth without Him.
Life's path is unpredictable. We often gaze into the future and cringe about all that could possibly go wrong. Choose the path of yielding to the One Who holds us in the palm of His hand, every moment, without fail. Pray and talk to Him daily. Invite Him to orchestrate the details of life, and the outcomes will amaze you.