(Originally published June 20. Edited for space.)
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Aquatic Center opened to the public this week on Wednesday.
In a coronavirus-world, there are restrictions beyond “No Running,” “No Diving in the Shallow End,” and “No Rough Play.”
The Aquatic Center staff reminds the public to stay home if you have symptoms of COVID-19, a cold, or other flu-like symptoms.
“The safety and well-being of our staff and patrons is our #1 concern,” said an Aquatic Center Facebook post. “We will be taking these extra steps to ensure that the facility is following the reasonable measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Please remember swimming is a voluntary recreational activity. You are choosing to use the Independence Aquatic Center at your own risk & agree to comply with any and all standards and/or policies set forth by the City of Independence.”