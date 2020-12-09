Ron Wozny was a life member of the NMLRA and started shooting at Friendship Indiana from the mid-1950s up to the early 1990s. He was an active shooter in several areas of muzzle loading but is best known for his love of the Slug Gun. He was a good friend of Walt Grote and some of the guns listed Ron purchased from Walt. This auction hopes to return his guns to active shooters and perhaps give a round baller a chance to try his hand at the Slug gun range.
This auction features several areas of muzzle loading to include round ball, both flint and percussion picket, Schutzen, and slug rifles. Also a few double barreled shotguns with one outstanding English double flint that is second to none.
Some of the guns of interest that are Antique include:
JJ Henry slug gun first shot at Friendship in 1935 owned by Chapman-Elmer Keith-H. Guy Loverin---Phil Orem lots of Provenance and all the tools.
H. V. Perry his last gun in a case with tools and Provenance
Ohio makers Peter Rienhardt and his son in law J.B. Miller all guns with tools
Nice Meunier Schutzen Rifle from Milwaukee Wisconsin
A very large Hilliard with starter and mould of .48 cal gain twist picket ball rifle and is or was a documented Civil War Snipers rifle.
Morris gun .40 cal. Slug with .54 round ball all the tools owned by Kevin Tinney
“OLD EARTH QUAKE”.56 cal. Rex Haalck with Sutton stock and Michell tools
Have fun and let’s put these guns back on the range and making smoke and great scores.
This auction will be handled by Kramer Auction service of Prairie du Chien, WI & will be an online only sale ending Jan. 29th 2021. Sale details, preview times & information can be found on their website www.KramerSales.com or phone (608) 326-8108.