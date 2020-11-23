State dance looked a lot different than previous years, yet hundreds of dancers were able to show their stuff on Wednesday at Wells Fargo arena, including area schools competing.
“Every day this season, it was just baby steps hoping that we could get to perform,” Vinton-Shellsburg Voyagers coach Melanie Davis said. “There was new information coming from the Iowa State Dance and Drill Team Association (ISDTA). The two recent proclamations by the governor really added some extra stress. Thankfully, there’s plenty of space in Wells Fargo Arena and we were allowed to perform.”
The Voyagers cut down from their usual three routines down to two routines, taking on hip-hop and pom at the request of their senior class. Due to the State Colo Contest being combined with the event, six soloists also performed for the video crew, who will send the recordings to judges across the country. Results will be posted on December 5.
“I am so proud of our performances,” Davis said. “I had some soloists who have never done it before and put themselves out there this season. Just to step out onto the floor and do a dance all by yourself is a huge accomplishment, especially with the shortened time to rehearse.”
The Center-Point Urbana dance team took 11 dancers down to Des Moines and competed in three categories this season: pom, jazz and contemporary. Four soloists competed in their separate competition, though one performer had to submit her performance by video due to being quarantined.
“This has definitely been a challenging season,” coach Emily Turnis said. “Choreography has looked different with the social distancing guidelines. Our formations had to be much more spread out than natural. You lose a little bit of camaraderie with not being able to be physically close, so we’ve had to find other ways to bring the team together.”
Union’s dance team looked far different from last year after graduating seven seniors in 2020. The team sent eight dancers for the competition team to perform in a novelty and a hip hop routine. One soloist took to the floor representing Union. Over the past two months, coach Shelby Graveman noted the team only had a small handful of practices where everyone was present. Quarantines and illness meant dancers would have to work on their own and watch videos provided by Graveman, but she noted how proud of their resilience she was.
“To be honest, our team this year is just truly excited to be together,” Graveman said. “We have an extremely competitive group, but with the trials and tribulations of this season, dancers being in quarantine and learning choreography virtually, etc, it has been a rollercoaster of a season. But the team has held on the entire time.”
Due to Benton Community moving to virtual until the end of November, the dance team was not able to make the trip down to State Dance. However, the eight members of the team were able to submit their pom and hip-hop routines for consideration. Benton originally planned to submit videos for four soloists, but circumstances prevented the team from recording three of the four soloists in time for the competition.
“I believe the team is super excited about the opportunity to even compete,” coach Kaitlynn Botkin said. “I know the girls were very bummed that we cannot physically be there, but I'm so glad we are able to submit our routines digitally. The team has grown so much in one year and I'm very excited to see the results.”
Vinton Newspapers will post results from the State Dance Competition when made available on December 5. The Voyagers are currently working with the school to plan an event to recognize their results.