OELWEIN – Thanksgiving plans were discussed when The Sorority Sisters met with Kaye Frazer Monday afternoon.
Members shared plans for the holiday meal, recipes, menus and traditions. Discussion followed.
Barb Sanders conducted a brief business meeting and reminded the group of the Friends of MercyOne, Oelwein, bake sale, and the Lovelight ceremony scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday Dec. 8. The chapter has purchased a large star in the streamers, which will glow from the top of the hospital during the holiday season.
Secret sister gifts will be exchanged at the Christmas brunch, which will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the Sanders home.
At the close of the afternoon, Barb Sanders was presented with a secret sister Thanksgiving/fall gift.