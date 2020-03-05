VINTON - With over 60% of the votes in Tuesday's special election, Andrew Elwick is set to represent citizens living in Vinton's 2nd ward.
Elwick received a total of 82 votes, while opponents Kurt Karr received 40 votes and Leon Barber garnered 10 votes.
According to Gina Edler, Benton County Deputy Auditor, reported that there were 115 voters at the polls and and 17 absentee ballots returned. There were no write-in votes for this election to fill the seat for the 2nd Ward. The 2nd Ward has 738 registered voters.
All results are unofficial until after the canvass is completed by the Benton County Board of Supervisors next Tuesday, March 10.
"I want to thank everyone for all the support I have been shown through this process," Elwick said after the results were released. "A lot of people have reached out to me during the past couple of weeks. I am looking forward to doing my best and serving the community."
The Vinton council decided in January to hold the special election to fill the position after no one returned papers during last November's general election.
Tuesday’s election was the first time Benton County used the new Tenex voting system.
Edler explained that the new system is an electronic pollbook.
“The feedback coming back from my precincts, the voters and the election workers really liked it.
“The electronic pollbook allows the workers to step the voters thru the registration process. It scans their IDs and prints the forms the voter needs,” she added.
Using the system for an election at a smaller scale was a benefit.
“I do not want to implement a new program on a big election so I wanted to try it out on a smaller scale to get our feet wet,” she said. “I think it will work great for Benton County.”