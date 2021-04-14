The weather has us between salads and hotdish

Ahh, spring in Iowa! I’m getting used to checking the weather app on my phone every day, so I know how to dress for work. Is it going to be a sweater day or not? Do I need my jacket, umbrella or both? I have the feeling we are going to go from running the furnace to turning on the a/c with no in between.
The ups and downs of temperatures also has us trying to decide on comfort food or a light dinner. On the chilly, blustery days I still long for a bowl of chili or homemade goulash and a slice of bread with butter. Beautiful warm days like we had over Easter weekend have me thinking about BLTs and potato salad.
If you have kids in sports, you may be looking for quick, one-dish meals that don’t require a lot of preparation or cleanup but still taste good. An oxymoron, you say? Check out the recipe for one-pot chicken fried rice. It comes together quickly and only one pan to wash. The baked chicken fajitas also cook in one dish, although there is just a little preparation to it. And something tells me everyone will like this week’s dessert choice from the cook to the consumers! Hope everyone enjoys the recipes and tries one out this weekend.
Baked Chicken Fajitas
Cook time: 25 Min Prep time: 10 Min Serves: 4-6
Ingredients
1 lb. chicken breasts, boneless and skinless, cut into strips
1 can diced tomatoes, 15 oz.
1 can diced green chilies, 4 oz.
1 medium onion, sliced
1 large bell pepper, seeded and sliced
3 Tbsp vegetable oil
2 Tbsp chili powder
2 Tbsp cumin
1/2 tsp dried oregano
1/4 tsp salt
12 flour tortillas, warmed to serve
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400°. Grease a 9X13 dish. Mix together chicken, tomatoes, chilies, peppers, and onions.
2. In a small bowl, combine the oil and spices. Drizzle over chicken and toss to coat.
3. Bake uncovered for 20-25 minutes until chicken is cooked and veggies are tender. Serve with warm tortillas. Great with a wedge of lime, avocadoes and sour cream.