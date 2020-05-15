The weather is perfect for a picnic

Looks like we’re headed for some warmer weather and a perfect time to go on a picnic. You don’t have to travel to a campground to enjoy a meal outdoors. Your own patio or backyard will work just fine for an outdoor eating adventure.
I use the term eating adventure, because just about any picnic I have been on has been just that, from picnics at Grand Lake near Rockville, Minnesota with my grandparents as a kid, to cooking hot dogs and hamburgers at City Park with husband and our own kids. The funniest picnic of memory was the picnic at Grand Lake. My grandma’s sister Aunt Helen and her family had a seasonal cottage on the lake, next door to the bigger cottage that had been in Grandma’s family when they were growing up. Since Aunt Helen lived out of state and only visited a few weeks out of the summer, my grandpa took on the task of mowing and maintenance of the cottage and grounds.
One Saturday, Grandpa and Grandma decided we would have a picnic supper after all the yard work was finished at the lake. Grandma had made oven-fried chicken, potato salad and cake for supper, which was kept in the car until the work was done. The potato salad was in a sealed container and submerged in the cool lake to keep it cold until we ate.
We had a feast out there on the steps of the cottage, while looking out over the beautiful blue lake and sailboats going by. We packed up leftovers and headed to Cold Spring for an ice cream cone for the ride home. The next day Grandma decided to make a gravy and cut up the leftover chicken to serve with mashed potatoes. Little did we know that deer flies had made their way into the chicken basket at the lake and reappeared in the gravy the next day! Grandpa just chuckled about fly gravy, while Grandma ran to put her head in the kitchen sink. It was a longtime before the episode was forgotten!
So the lesson learned is to keep your food properly covered before and after serving while on a picnic! The following recipe for oven-baked chicken is simple and delicious, and could be packed up for a picnic very easily.
Oven-Baked Chicken
Prep 10 min., total cooking time 60 min., serves 5
If you love fried chicken, you’ll love this mess-free recipe that’s a crispy, oven-baked alternative. The secret to this baked chicken recipe is adding the chicken to a baking dish that’s already hot. This ensures the chicken starts cooking immediately and helps create a crispy, crackly skin.
Ingredients:
1 Tbl butter
⅔ c baking mix like Bisquick™ or a similar store brand
1 ½ tsp paprika
1 ¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp pepper
1 cut-up whole chicken (3 to 3 ½ pounds)
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 425°F. In 13x9-inch (3-quart) baking dish, melt butter in the oven.
2. Stir together baking mix, paprika, salt and pepper; coat chicken. Place skin sides down in dish (dish and butter should be hot).
3. Bake 35 minutes; turn chicken. Bake about 15 minutes longer or until juice of chicken is clear when thickest pieces are pierced to bone (at least 165°F).