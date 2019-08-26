I am starting to believe we (the American Public) are officially the new lab rats of the 21st Century.
In a research lab, rats learn from repetition that pushing the green button will get you food. The red button gets you nothing.
The media will pick a narrative and repeat it over and over and over – facts or truth are not relevant. Only the talking point matters! It’s like TV ads that are repeated back to back – I mean the exact same ad played twice in the same break. Obviously, the advertisers believe we are too stupid to get it the first time or they want us to remember the green button.
The next generation is already experiencing the effects of social media overload. Doctors claim teens are growing spurs (horns) on the back of their heads from continually looking at their cell phones.
Technology is often mind-boggling or even worse, mind altering. Let’s use our own common sense and reasoning to come to a conclusion, and not look for someone to point to the green button. Don’t be a lemur. They march in line over a cliff without thinking.