Thinking about recipes and ‘stuff’

I live in a museum. I’m not kidding! After being basically home for at least six months of the last year, I can say that with absolute certainty. And the more I try to go through stuff and toss out the useless things or give them away, the more they become “museum items.”
I have generations of things left from my mother, grandmothers, great aunt and even great-grandmother. They are all dear treasures that I would never part with. Then there is my stuff – a seemingly endless supply of clothes, shoes, costume jewelry, books, and, you guessed it, recipes.
I am terrible about accumulating recipes. I’ll see something I think looks good to make and scribble it down on a piece of notebook paper. Sometimes my unique style of shorthand leaves even me baffled when I reread the scribblings later. Some recipes are scratched out on post-it notes. My niece-in-law was helping in the kitchen at Easter dinner and noticed two post-its on a cupboard door. I pointed out that one was my favorite easy fudge recipe and the other was ingredients for a yummy casserole. Neither note has instructions on it, which she found puzzling. “I know how it goes, I just have to remember all the ingredients,” I explained.
You don’t need to suggest recipe boxes; I have two and they are full. I think my late mother-in-law had the best way of keeping recipes, she just taped them or glued them in spiral notebooks – no rhyme or reason or special order. I was given several of those notebooks (more treasures) and they are fun to go through.
My kids are going to have nightmares going through that stuff someday. Now that we are all getting vaccinated, perhaps we can get together to go through some “stuff.”
One of these days I’ll start going through things. That reminds me of the can of bean sprouts I found at the back of my pantry cupboard the other day that expired three years ago. I was always going to try those sprouts in a casserole …
I hope you try the Runza Casserole that is included this week. It is a simple adaptation (that I found while surfing for recipes) of something my step-grandma used to make when she came to Iowa for a visit. The Baked Chicken and Ziti is like an Italian goulash, which is usually a crowd-pleaser. Chicken Avocado Burritos are delicious, healthy, and portable for busy families and who can resist Caramel Apple Coffee Cake.
Runza Casserole
Serves: 8
Ingredients:
2 lbs. hamburger
2 finely chopped onions
4 c. fresh chopped cabbage
salt and pepper, to taste
2 pkgs. refrigerated crescent rolls (or crescent sheets if you can find them)
1 lb. shredded mozzarella cheese
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
2. Spread one tube of crescent rolls into the bottom of a 9x13x2 pan and bake 7 minutes or until brown.
3. While that is in the oven, brown the hamburger and onion in a skillet. Now is the time to add your choice of a thickener if you would prefer more of a gravy texture. An undiluted can of cream soup would work, however, once the cabbage is steamed and cheese is added to the casserole, it is not at all dry.
4. If there is grease from the hamburger, drain it, and then add the cabbage. Let it steam for a few minutes.
5. Add the salt and pepper.
6. Spread the hamburger/cabbage mix into the pan on top of the baked crescent dough.
7. Sprinkle the cheese on top of the meat mixture.
8. Spread the 2nd tube of crescent rolls over the top of the cheese.
9. Bake for 35-40 minutes, covering with foil the last 10 minutes to soften the crust.